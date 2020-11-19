Andrew "Rusty" Wood, 79, of Ayr, died November 11, 2020 at his home with family by his side.



Rusty was born on March 24, 1941 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He moved often as a kid and eventually landed in northern Michigan with the Sanford family and graduated from Pellston High School. After graduation, Rusty joined the United States Air Force. He proudly served his country from 1960-1964 with honorable discharge. He would later attend the Moody Bible Institute in Chicago, Illinois.



On January 20, 1973, he married the love of his life Deanna Schiller. They spent the 46 years happily married until Deanna's death in 2019.



Rusty worked for Control Engineering for over 30 years as an assembler for factory and robotic parts. He never stopped working, even when he was home. Rusty always had a project (or two or ten) that he was in the process of completing. He built his own home, practiced welding, chopped his own firewood, and many other skills. In the early spring, Rusty would tap trees to collect sap for his homemade maple syrup. He was a quiet man but would always share his love of God with anyone willing to listen. Deanna and Rusty taught Sunday School at Harbor Light for many years and his spirituality was something he took very seriously. Andrew was a giving and kind man with his talents and time. He will be fondly remembered by many nieces and nephews as their "favorite Uncle". He loved being with his children, Adam and Aday, and with his grandchildren, more than anything.



Rusty is survived by his son Adam (Jenna) Wood of Indian River; his daughter Aday (Kyle) Budzynski of Brutus; his grandchildren, Samuel, Emmalee, Henry and Benjamin; sister Maria Lounsbury-Dickinson; foster siblings Winnie Hollopeter, Ivan (Sandra) Sanford and Phyllis (Jack) Lehner; many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews; and his cats and dogs, Daffodil, Skipper, Laddie, and Sydney.



He is preceded in death by his siblings Rosemary Hayes, Keith Appleby, Bruce Lounsbury and Michael Lounsbury; as well as his foster siblings Maude, Ruby, Cresson and Mary.



Andrew will be reunited with his wife Deanna when he is laid to rest on Friday, November 20, 2020 at the Pleasantview Township Cemetery. A committal service will be held at the graveside at 1:00 p.m. Pastor Jeff Gwilt will officiate.

