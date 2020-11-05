Ann Elizabeth Berryman Age 97
Beloved wife of the late Wilbert. Dear mother of Bill (Karen), Holly (Frank) McCormack, Susan Stawara, Robin (Edward) Wojtys, Christopher (Tamara), Mark, Lori (Gary) Ryan, Janette (Michael) Baker, Michael (Kathleen) and the late Patricia (Steven) Metcalf and son-in-law James Stawara. Loving grandmother of 27 and great grandmother of 29.
Visitation Friday 2 pm – 8 pm with a 6 pm Rosary at the John N. Santeiu & Son Funeral Home.
In state Saturday 9:30 am until the 10:00 am Funeral Mass at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 31530 Beechwood (at Merriman Road, 2 blocks north of Ford Rd.) www.santeiufuneralhome.com