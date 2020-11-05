1/
Ann Elizabeth Berryman
Ann Elizabeth Berryman Age 97

Beloved wife of the late Wilbert. Dear mother of Bill (Karen), Holly (Frank) McCormack, Susan Stawara, Robin (Edward) Wojtys, Christopher (Tamara), Mark, Lori (Gary) Ryan, Janette (Michael) Baker, Michael (Kathleen) and the late Patricia (Steven) Metcalf and son-in-law James Stawara. Loving grandmother of 27 and great grandmother of 29.

Visitation Friday 2 pm – 8 pm with a 6 pm Rosary at the John N. Santeiu & Son Funeral Home.
In state Saturday 9:30 am until the 10:00 am Funeral Mass at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 31530 Beechwood (at Merriman Road, 2 blocks north of Ford Rd.) www.santeiufuneralhome.com

Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
John N. Santeiu & Son, Inc. - Garden City
NOV
6
Rosary
06:00 PM
John N. Santeiu & Son, Inc. - Garden City
NOV
7
Lying in State
09:30 - 10:00 AM
St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church
NOV
7
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church
