1/1
Anna O. Guyette
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anna O. Guyette, age 91, of Cheboygan passed away Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Medilodge. She was born August 10, 1929 in Cheboygan, the daughter of Harry and Josephine (LeGault) Shall. She graduated from Cheboygan High School in 1949 and married Edward Guyette on January 8, 1955. He preceded her in death on April 24, 2006.

Anna had worked as a Nurses' Aide at Community Memorial Hospital for many years. After retiring from the hospital, she went to work for Dr. Mark Drogowski and retired for a second time. She was a member of St. Mary/St. Charles Catholic Church and enjoyed genealogy and embroidery.

Survivors include her four children, Joseph (Lorna) Guyette of Anchorage, AK, Paula Rushford of Cheboygan, Evelyn (Gary) Mero of Cheboygan and Carol (Shane) Schoolcraft of Indian River, eleven grandchildren and many great and great-great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Besides her husband Ed, Anna was preceded in death by her nine siblings.

A graveside service will take place at Mt. Calvary Cemetery on Friday, September 18 at 1:00 PM with Rev. Duane Wachowiak officiating.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Hospice of the Straits or St Mary/St Charles Catholic Church. Those wishing to Leave a condolence or share a memory of Anna are invited to do so at www.stonefuneralhomeinc.com.

"Love I You"

Arrangements are being handle by the Nordman-Christian Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Nordman-Christian Funeral Home - Cheboygan
302 S. Huron St.
Cheboygan, MI 49721
231-627-5696
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Nordman-Christian Funeral Home - Cheboygan

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved