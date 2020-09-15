Anna O. Guyette, age 91, of Cheboygan passed away Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Medilodge. She was born August 10, 1929 in Cheboygan, the daughter of Harry and Josephine (LeGault) Shall. She graduated from Cheboygan High School in 1949 and married Edward Guyette on January 8, 1955. He preceded her in death on April 24, 2006.
Anna had worked as a Nurses' Aide at Community Memorial Hospital for many years. After retiring from the hospital, she went to work for Dr. Mark Drogowski and retired for a second time. She was a member of St. Mary/St. Charles Catholic Church and enjoyed genealogy and embroidery.
Survivors include her four children, Joseph (Lorna) Guyette of Anchorage, AK, Paula Rushford of Cheboygan, Evelyn (Gary) Mero of Cheboygan and Carol (Shane) Schoolcraft of Indian River, eleven grandchildren and many great and great-great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Besides her husband Ed, Anna was preceded in death by her nine siblings.
A graveside service will take place at Mt. Calvary Cemetery on Friday, September 18 at 1:00 PM with Rev. Duane Wachowiak officiating.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Hospice of the Straits or St Mary/St Charles Catholic Church.
"Love I You"
Arrangements are being handle by the Nordman-Christian Funeral Home.