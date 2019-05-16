|
|
Traverse City - Anthony "Tony" Skiera, age 72 of Traverse City passed away Saturday December 8, 2018 at his home in the care of his family after a long and courageous battle with dementia.
Tony was born on August 7, 1946 in Cheboygan, MI. one of 17 children to the late Paul and Hattie (Sadowski) Skiera. Tony graduated from Pellston High School. Following graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served from 1965 until he was honorably discharged in 1969.
On September 6, 1969 Tony married Dolores "Dee" Yvonne Dodds at the Sacred Heart Church in Riggsville. They would have celebrated 50 years of marriage this year. The newlyweds moved to Traverse City and Tony began working in construction helping build many landmarks around the area including Interlochen Arts Academy. Shortly after he took a job with Traverse City Light and Power and retired after 25 years.
In his free time, Tony enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, hunting, watching sports, puttering in his garage and woodworking. Over the years he made many beautiful pieces of furniture for family and friends that will be cherished for many years to come.
Tony is preceded in death by his parents and many siblings. He will be greatly missed by his wife of nearly 50 years, Delores "Dee" Skiera of Traverse City; daughter Yvonne Skiera of Traverse City and son Edwin "Chum" (Alison) Skiera of Grawn. He is also survived by five siblings and many other family members, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The family would like to thank Dr. Walter Meeker and Lisa, Dr. Heather Lee and Robin for the wonderful care they provided to Tony over the years. Most recently, Chronic Health Care Management, Julie Hartl and Stephanie Boike. Our deepest and sincere appreciation to the first responders for their compassion and care provided to our family during a difficult time.
The memorial service celebrating Tony's life will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 4:00 pm with a visitation beginning one hour prior at the Reynolds Jonkhoff Funeral Home. He will receive full military honors from the VFW Post #2780. Following the service, family and friends are welcome to join for a gathering of food and refreshments at the VFW Cherryland Post #2780 located at 3400 Veterans Drive, Traverse City, MI 49684.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of Tony may be directed to (501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105), Wings of Mercy, Inc (100 S. Pine St. Ste. #393, Zeeland, MI 49464) or Munson Health Care Foundations (1150 Medical Campus Drive, Traverse City, MI, 49684) for the new Family Birth and Children's Center. Please indicate in the memo line "In Memory of Anthony Skiera".
Please share a memory with Tony's family by visiting his tribute page at www.reynolds-jonkhoff.com.
The Reynolds Jonkhoff Funeral Home and Cremation Services is serving the family.
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on May 16, 2019