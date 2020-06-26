Arleen Kay (Hansen) Carlson, 67, of Cheboygan passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, June 23rd, 2020. She was born on March 13th, 1953, the twelfth of fourteen children of George and Beatrice (Bauer) Hansen. On November 3rd, 1973, Arleen married Mick Carlson at St. Thomas Lutheran Church in Cheboygan, and they raised two daughters and were blessed with nine grandchildren during their 46 years together.
Arleen was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother with a heart as big as her smile. Her hobbies included sewing, crafting, baking, woodworking and spending time outdoors, enjoying nature. Talents she shared with countless children in her years as 4-H leader. She especially enjoyed spending time at "The Shack", which she poured her heart and soul into, turning it into "The Cabin". She had a wonderful sense of humor which will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her husband Mick, daughters, Melanie (Keith) Barber and Valerie (Casey) Neal, grandchildren, Ian (Bailee), Bailey, and Keegan Barber, Gabrielle, Isaac, Madaline, Makayla, Idalyse, and Garret Neal, eight siblings, numerous brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Jessica, her parents, five siblings, and her parents-in-law, Elmer and Margie (Woiderski) Carlson.
Visitation will be held on Monday, June 29th from 5-8 p.m. at the Nordman-Christian Funeral Home in Cheboygan. The funeral will take place on Tuesday, June 30th at 11 a.m. also at the funeral home (practicing social distancing), with Pastor Dave Hueter officiating. A graveside committal service will take place at Pine Hill Cemetery immediately following.
Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to remember the American Diabetes Association. You may leave a condolence or share a memory of Arleen at www.stonefuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on Jun. 26, 2020.