|
|
Arleen Elizabeth Sidell, 90 of Pellston and formerly of Cheboygan, passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at Boulder Park Terrace in Charlevoix.
Born in Ogemaw County, Richland Township on May 11, 1929, Arleen was the daughter of Ralph and Violet (Bird) Hildebrant.
A longtime resident of Cheboygan, Arleen owned three restaurants in Cheboygan and Mackinaw City including the Donut Hole in Cheboygan. She worked at various times at Kroger and A&P. Arleen also helped her husband with his business, Harvey Sidell Forest Products. In her spare time, she enjoyed cooking and reading.
Arleen was preceded in death by her husband, Harvey Sidell Sr. in 1991; a son, Bruce Sidell in 2018; and her brother, Wayne Hildebrant.
Surviving are her children, Harvey Sidell Jr. of Pellston, David (Sue) Sidell of Hessel and Marie (Pat) Hohnstein of LaPine, OR; several grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren; and other extended family members.
Burial will take place at Pine Hill Cemetery in Cheboygan in the spring, followed by a memorial gathering for family and friends. Those who wish are asked to consider memorial contributions to Vietnam Veterans of America.
Arrangements are by Gaylord Community Funeral Home & Cremation Service. Please share your memories and personal messages with the family at www.gaylordfuneralhome.com
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on Mar. 31, 2020