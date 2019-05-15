|
|
Arnold E. Griewahn, 89, of Cheboygan, passed away Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Hiland Cottage in Petoskey.
Arnold was born on June 16, 1929 in Deerfield, Michigan, the son of Edwin and Emily Isabel (Schneider) Griewahn. In 1935, Arnold's parents moved their family from the farm to Adrian, Michigan. There Arnold attended St. John's School through eighth grade, then attended Adrian Jr. and Sr. High School.
He served his country in 1951-1952 in Korea as a staff sergeant with the 1332nd combat engineers.
On June 19, 1953, he married Bertena J. Leatzow of Hillman, Michigan. They made their home in Dundee, Michigan where Bertena operated a beauty salon and Arnold was employed at Revco Inc. in the engineering department.
In 1966 Arnold and Bertena started Arnold's Refrigeration in Adrian, and in 1971 they moved to Cheboygan, Michigan where they purchased Twin Lakes Grocery and continued Arnold's Refrigeration until his retirement in 1994. Bertena preceded him in death in 2001.
On February 17, 2007 he was united in marriage to Kathleen Gilbert at St. John Lutheran Church in Cheboygan.
Arnold was an active, lifelong member of the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod, and a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Cheboygan. He was a life member of the V.F.W., and enjoyed playing cards, going fishing, and being surrounded by family and friends.
Surviving is his wife Kathleen Griewahn of Cheboygan; his children Craig (Teresa) of Cheboygan, Drena (Jay) Moore of Cheboygan, and Elwyn (Karen) Griewahn of Grand Rapids; three stepchildren, James Gilbert and Kristin Gilbert Burt, both of Cheboygan, and Karyn Gilbert of Ann Arbor, Michigan; seven grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his first wife Bertena, his parents, three brothers, a sister, eight brothers-in-law, and seven sisters-in-law.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, May 19, 2019, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., at the Nordman-Christian Funeral Home in Cheboygan. The funeral service will be held on Monday, May 20, 2019 at 11 a.m., with the family greeting friends beginning at 10 a.m., at St. John Lutheran Church in Cheboygan. Rev. Pastor Roger Kilponen will officiate, burial will be at Oak Hill Cemetery in Cheboygan
Memorials may be made to St. John Lutheran Church.
Online condolences may be made at www.stonefuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on May 16, 2019