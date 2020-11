Arnold J. Gahn passed away November 13, 2020 at Medilodge inCheboygan from Covid-19.Arnold was born on February 7, 1925 toArthur O. Gahn and Lottie Z. (Deloy) Gahn.He grew up in Cheboygan, graduated from Cheboygan Public HighSchool. On March 31,1943 he enlisted in the Army and was stationed atCamp Hood in Texas. He served our great Country during WWII in thePhilippines as part of the Company A 658th Track Battalion. He washonorably discharged from the Army on January 21, 1946 and returned toCheboygan. Arnold worked with his father and uncle doing wallpaperingand painting, before working at Plymouth Industries, Lake's Wallpaper &Paint Store and Procter & Gamble, which he retired from in 1985. Arnoldmarried Lillian M. (Tillie) Bergstrom at the Evangelical Covenant Churchon August 25, 1949.She preceded him in death on July 26, 2016. Arnoldwas an avid Detroit Tigers fan, enjoyed gardening, woodworking, berrypicking, hunting & fishing and canning. He loved spending time with his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and Little "D".Arnold is survived by his children Roger A. Gahn of Cheboygan; Rachelle A. (William) Birch of TraverseCity, twin daughters Janet M. Gahn and Judy M. (Jay) Vallance of Cheboygan, Beth L. Church ofCheboygan, and Brent A. (Mary) Gahn of Traverse City. He leaves grandchildren Scott (Emily) Birch,Kara Birch, Jodie (Jason) Borowicz, Derrick (Cassie Duffin) Gahn, Benjamin (Lizzie Whitney) Church,Adam Church, Justin (Nicole) Howell, Kalene (William) Cassise, Gillian Gahn and Katie Gahn. He is alsosurvived by 14 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by sisters-in-law Shirley Gahn of Boyne City, andMarie (Carl) Ranke and Inga Woiderski of Cheboygan.Arnold was preceded in death by his parents Arthur and Lottie Gahn, brothers Kenneth M. Gahn andWillard N. Gahn, his in-laws George and Hilda Bergstrom, his daughter-in-law Deborah L. Gahn andin-laws Lawrence, Reuben, Howard, Albert and Paul Bergstrom, Zetta Bedore and Myrtle Sova.Private services will be held at a later date with interment in Pinehill Cemetery.Memorial contributions may be made to the family or a memorial of one's choice.The family pleads that everyone follow the safety guidelines for Covid-19 by wearing a mask, socialdistancing and washing hands at all times. Please do your part in preventing the spread of Covid-19.Arrangements are in care of the Beck Funeral Home.Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org