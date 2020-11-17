Arnold J. Gahn passed away November 13, 2020 at Medilodge in
Cheboygan from Covid-19.
Arnold was born on February 7, 1925 to
Arthur O. Gahn and Lottie Z. (Deloy) Gahn.
He grew up in Cheboygan, graduated from Cheboygan Public High
School. On March 31,1943 he enlisted in the Army and was stationed at
Camp Hood in Texas. He served our great Country during WWII in the
Philippines as part of the Company A 658th Track Battalion. He was
honorably discharged from the Army on January 21, 1946 and returned to
Cheboygan. Arnold worked with his father and uncle doing wallpapering
and painting, before working at Plymouth Industries, Lake's Wallpaper &
Paint Store and Procter & Gamble, which he retired from in 1985. Arnold
married Lillian M. (Tillie) Bergstrom at the Evangelical Covenant Church
on August 25, 1949.She preceded him in death on July 26, 2016. Arnold
was an avid Detroit Tigers fan, enjoyed gardening, woodworking, berry
picking, hunting & fishing and canning. He loved spending time with his children, grandchildren, great-
grandchildren and Little "D".
Arnold is survived by his children Roger A. Gahn of Cheboygan; Rachelle A. (William) Birch of Traverse
City, twin daughters Janet M. Gahn and Judy M. (Jay) Vallance of Cheboygan, Beth L. Church of
Cheboygan, and Brent A. (Mary) Gahn of Traverse City. He leaves grandchildren Scott (Emily) Birch,
Kara Birch, Jodie (Jason) Borowicz, Derrick (Cassie Duffin) Gahn, Benjamin (Lizzie Whitney) Church,
Adam Church, Justin (Nicole) Howell, Kalene (William) Cassise, Gillian Gahn and Katie Gahn. He is also
survived by 14 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by sisters-in-law Shirley Gahn of Boyne City, and
Marie (Carl) Ranke and Inga Woiderski of Cheboygan.
Arnold was preceded in death by his parents Arthur and Lottie Gahn, brothers Kenneth M. Gahn and
Willard N. Gahn, his in-laws George and Hilda Bergstrom, his daughter-in-law Deborah L. Gahn and
in-laws Lawrence, Reuben, Howard, Albert and Paul Bergstrom, Zetta Bedore and Myrtle Sova.
Private services will be held at a later date with interment in Pinehill Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family or a memorial of one's choice.
The family pleads that everyone follow the safety guidelines for Covid-19 by wearing a mask, social
distancing and washing hands at all times. Please do your part in preventing the spread of Covid-19.
Arrangements are in care of the Beck Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org