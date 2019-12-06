Home

Arthur Jackson
Arthur A. Jackson


1928 - 2019
Arthur A. Jackson Obituary
Arthur A. Jackson, 91, of Cheboygan, passed away on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at his home.

Arthur was born on February 3, 1928 in Royal Oak, the son of Alexander and Bertha (Clause) Jackson. He grew up in and attended Royal Oak Public Schools, and after graduation, served in the U.S. Army during World War II, being stationed in the Philippines.

On April 12, 1958 in Royal Oak he married Betsy "Betty" Forbes. Arthur was employed by the Michigan Bell Telephone Company in Royal Oak for 42 years, retiring in 1986. After retirement, Arthur and Betty spent time vacationing in Florida and the Cheboygan. In Florida, he volunteered at St. Luke's Hospital, was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Royal Oak, and when he was in Cheboygan, loved spending time outdoors and boating.

Surviving are his wife, Betty, a son, Arthur (Christine) Jackson of Cheboygan, two grandchildren, Jasmine (Jon Phillips) Jackson of Cheboygan, and Rory Jackson of Rochester, Minnesota, two great grandchildren, Mia and Jayson Phillips, and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and two brothers, Willard and Ralph Jackson.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019 at 1:00pm, with visitation beginning at 11:00am, at the Nordman-Christian Funeral Home in Cheboygan, with Rev. Mike Schaedig officiating. Burial will be at Oakview Cemetery in Royal Oak.

Online condolences may be made at www.stonefuneralhome.inc.
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on Dec. 6, 2019
