Arthur A. Schneider died on Friday, November 27, 2020, of COVID-19. Art was born in the Mackinaw City area in 1933 to Hazen and Irene Schneider. He graduated from Mackinaw City High School. He served in the U.S. Navy at the end of the Korean War and then went on to graduate from Michigan Technological University with a degree in Electrical Engineering. He married Wilhelmine (Mim) Schneider at St. Thomas Lutheran Church in Cheboygan and they raised three children together.



Art and Mim owned and operated the Dairy Queen and Laundry in Mackinaw City for many years. Art also operated Schneider's TV Service until he had his first stroke at the age of 75. He could fix anything and everything. Art was a long-time resident of Mackinaw City, serving many years on the School Board, local Farm Bureau Board, Memorial Day Pageant, Lion's Club, and the Mackinaw Area Historical Society. He was a member of St. Thomas Lutheran Church in Cheboygan, where he was always tinkering with the sound system. In all of these things Art's kindness and quiet humor made being with him a blessing.



Art was preceded in death by his wife Wilhelmine; sisters Nellie DeMasi, Jean Paquet and Ella Malace. He is survived by his children David Schneider, Lisa (C.W.) Schneider Craig, Julie (Bryan) Schneider-Thomas; his grandchildren Alan Schneider and Katie Schneider-Thomas; siblings Hazel Hiester, Eileen (Tom) Kukla, and Norman (Shirley) Schneider; and many beloved brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.



Due to the current danger of gathering in person, the funeral can be viewed on Julie's Facebook page on Saturday, December 5, at 11 a.m. When it is safe to gather again, a celebration of Art's life will be held in Mackinaw City.



The family would like to thank the staff at Meadowlark Retirement Village for taking such loving care of Art for the past two and a half years. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Thomas Lutheran Church, Cheboygan, or to Mackinaw City Public Schools.

