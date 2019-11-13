|
|
Audrey Cecelia Thomes age 96 of Cheboygan passed away
November 9, 2019 at Rogers City Medilodge.
She was born September 8, 1923 in Clarkfield, Minnesota to Walter and
Bergine (Ree) Pedersen.
Audrey graduated from St. Cloud High School in 1942. She married Lloyd
Beaudoin on November 24, 1945, who passed in 1974. She served in the
Navy during WWII – "Waves". She married Karl Thomes in 1976. Audrey was
a member of St. Mary Catholic Church and its Altar Society. She was a life
member of the Cheboygan VFW Post, Vietnam Veterans Cheboygan Chapter
and the American Legion of Mackinaw City.
Mrs. Thomes is survived by her three children, Terrence Beaudoin,
Susan White, and Patricia (William) Adams; four step children, Michael,
James, Beth, and Bruce;
10 grandchildren; many great grandchildren; and one great great grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Bergine; her husbands, Lloyd and Karl;
two brothers, Harland and Eugene; and sister, Evelyn Parikka.
A memorial service will take place at a later date.
Inurnment will take place at Nicholson Hill Cemetery.
Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on Nov. 13, 2019