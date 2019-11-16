Home

Audrey Cecelia Thomes


1923 - 2019
Audrey Cecelia Thomes Obituary
Audrey Cecelia Thomes age 96 of Cheboygan passed away
November 9, 2019 at Rogers City Medilodge.
She was born September 8, 1923 in Clarkfield, Minnesota to Walter and
Bergine (Ree) Pedersen.
Audrey graduated from St. Cloud High School in 1942. She married Lloyd
Beaudoin on November 24, 1945, who passed in 1974. She served in the Navy
during WWII – "Waves". She married Karl Thomes in 1976. Audrey was a
member of St. Mary Catholic Church and its Altar Society. She was a life
member of the Cheboygan VFW Post, Vietnam Veterans Cheboygan Chapter
and the American Legion of Mackinaw City.
Mrs. Thomes is survived by her three children, Terrance Beaudoin, Susan
White, and Patricia (William) Adams; four step-children, Mike (Cindy) Thomes, Jean (Bill) Heltems,
Beth (Mark) Olsen, and Bruce (Kim) Thomes. She also leaves 17 grandchildren, Ron (Karrie) White,
Nichole McGlamry, Joe (Abby) Adams, Tennille (Jim) Francisco, Monique Mack, Aimee` Beaudoin, Brian
(Amber) Beaudoin, Danielle (Ryan) Risley, Jessica (Matt) Hasse, Kristopher (Kara) Beaudoin and many
great grandchildren and a few great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Bergine; her husbands, Lloyd and Karl;
two brothers, Harland and Eugene; and sister, Evelyn Parikka, son-in-law Paul White and step-son James
Thomes.
A memorial service will take place at a later date.
Inurnment will take place at Nicholson Hill Cemetery.
Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on Nov. 16, 2019
