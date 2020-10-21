Barbara A. Hatt, 83, of Cheboygan, passed away October 17, 2020 at her home. Barbara was born January 24, 1937 in Pontiac Michigan to Clayton W. and Adelia (Stukas) Bell.



On February 3, 1956 Barbara married David Hatt in Lansing. Barbara enjoyed feeding her birds, traveling, and spending time with her family.



Barbara is survived by her grandchildren, William Ommen Jr., Corey (Sheri) Ommen, Andy (Randi) Hatt, Chad (Rachel) Hatt, Angela (Justin) Kebler. Daughter-in-law, Linda Hatt, son-in-law, Denny Finnerty, brother, Jack (Ruth) Bell, sisters, Lori Bell and Pam (Del) Carter, 10 great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, and special nephew, Michael Bell.



She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and three children, Diana, David Jr., and James.



A memorial service will be planned at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store