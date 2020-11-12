Barbara Ann Geyer, 84, passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at McLaren Northern Michigan Hospital in Petoskey. She was born in Cheboygan on June 29, 1936 the daughter of Eitel (Ike) and Muriel (Cousineau) Kirsch.



On August 7, 1954 she married Garfield (Gary) Geyer in Cheboygan. In 1992, Barb and Gary retired and returned from E. Lansing to their hometown of Cheboygan. They made their home in Riggsville, where Barb enjoyed her country home. She was a resident at Medilodge of Cheboygan since January 2018.



Barb loved to garden, cook, bake, and always looked forward to canning her fall harvest. She loved her large family and often got them together for special occasions, holidays, or just for a nice cookout. She loved bird watching, especially her cardinals.



Barb was a member of St. Thomas Lutheran Church and always found comfort in her faith.



Barb is survived by her husband of 66 years, Gary, as well as her sons, David (Sally), Daniel (Michele), Thomas (Krista), and Gary (Jean) Geyer, a daughter, Lori (Daniel) Carlson, grandchildren David (Julie), Matthew (Bethany), Nathan (Kaylee), Jacob (Ilia), Eric (Brittney), Nicole (Thomas), Andrew (Emily), Sara (Lucas), and Carrie, as well as 9 great-grandchildren. Barb is also survived by her brothers, Richard (Christine), Robert (Marie), and Dale Kirsch, sister, Ruth (Richard) Shampine, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.



Preceding her in death are her son-in-law Daniel Carlson, grandsons, Daniel, Adam, and Alan Carlson, and sister, Nancy Manning.



No services are planned at this time due to the pandemic.



Barbs family would like to thank the staff at Medilodge of Cheboygan for taking great care of her over the past almost 3 years, caring for and treating her as family. She loved all of you as you loved her and told us often how great she was taken care of.



Barb was taken by Covid-19 and the family would like to please remind everyone to follow the safety guidelines by continuing the wearing of facemasks, social distancing, and sanitizing. We need to stop the spread to keep our loved ones safe.



In lieu of flowers, the family would like memorial contributions to be made to the Cheboygan Humane Society and be directed to the Nordman-Christian Funeral Home at 302 S. Huron Street, Cheboygan, MI 49721.

