Barbara Ann (Meden) Shampine
1948 - 2020
Barbara Ann (Meden) Shampine (71) of Gaylord passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 4, 2020, with her husband at her side, holding her hand.

Barb was born August 19, 1948, the daughter of Edward and Mary Meden. Barb was employed as a bookkeeper for B&C in Cheboygan and Glen's Family Market in Gaylord.

On September 16, 1977 at Cross in the Woods Shrine in Indian River, she married Robert Dale Shampine, the love of her life, and most devoted caregiver and husband anyone could ask for. They were married for 42 wonderful years, where they created many lasting memories and shared lots of laughs.

Barb was a member of St. Mary Cathedral. Barb was an outstanding mother and wife, and one of the most caring, compassionate, giving individuals you would ever want to meet. Family was extremely important to her, she loved attending her sons sporting events, getting together for family gatherings, camping adventures, or going to the beach.

Surviving is her husband, Bob, and son, Todd of Gaylord. Her brother Bob (Yvonne) Meden and sister Patty (Ken) Comps, both of Cheboygan and their families. Also, all of Robert's family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her father and mother-in-law, a nephew Brian Huntly, and a great niece, Emmalynn Brach.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, July 7, 2020, from 4:00 - 7:00 PM at the Gaylord Community Funeral Home & Cremation Service. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at 11:00 AM, with visitation beginning at 10:00 AM, at St. Mary Cathedral in Gaylord. Fr. Matthew Wigton will officiate; burial will be at Hayes Township Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, those who wish are asked to consider memorial contributions to the American Diabetes Association. Please share your memories and personal messages with the family at www.gaylordfuneralhome.com

Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gaylord Funeral & Cremation Service Inc
850 N Center Ave
Gaylord, MI 49734
(989) 732-2230
