Nordman-Christian Funeral Home - Cheboygan
302 S. Huron St.
Cheboygan, MI 49721
231-627-5696
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
1:00 PM
Barbara J. Schneider


1940 - 2020
Barbara J. Schneider Obituary
Barbara J. Schneider, 79, of Cheboygan, passed away Monday, February 3, 2020 at McLaren Northern Michigan in Petoskey.

A lifelong resident of the area, Barbara was born June 2, 1940 in Cheboygan, the daughter of Andrew and Isabelle (LaHaie) LaVigne. She was very proud that she was the 1953 Cheboygan County 7th grade spelling bee champion, and was a graduate of Cheboygan Catholic High School. She was married to Richard H. Schneider in Cheboygan, who preceded her in death. She had worked as a CNA at Community Memorial Hospital, and a laborer at Fox Valley, both in Cheboygan. She also served as the head cook at the Senior Center and was a foster grandparent in the Cheboygan Area Schools. Barbara loved camping, spending time with her family, board games, cards, and most of all, crossword puzzles.

Surviving is her seven children, Richard (Laura) Schneider of Covington, Floyd (Toni) Schneider of Azle, Texas, Dawn (Joe) Jenne, and Lisa (Martin) Porter, both of Cheboygan, Cindy (Tony) Reinhout of Murphysboro, Illinois, David (Joanna) Schneider of Clewston, Florida, and Frank (Lisa) Schneider, of Indian River, 29 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, two sisters, JoAnn (Jim) Lutrell, and Judy (Jim) Maybank, both of Cheboygan, and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Richard, a brother, Leroy LaVigne, and a sister in law, Patricia LaVigne.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 1:00pm, with visitation beginning at 11:00am, at the Nordman-Christian Funeral Home in Cheboygan. Rev. Mike Konieczny will officiate, burial will be at Maple Grove Cemetery in the spring.

Memorials may be made to McLaren Hospice

Online condolences may be made at www.stonefuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on Feb. 6, 2020
