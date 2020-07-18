Barbara J. Temple passed away Wednesday April 8, 2020 at Medi Lodge in Rogers City after a courageous battle with Alzheimers.



A lifetime resident of Cheboygan, Barb was born September 1, 1949 the daughter of Harold and Bernice (Isabelle) Skowten. She graduated from Cheboygan High School in 1967 and married Vaughn Temple on September 14 1968. Barb work at Community Memorial Hospital while she was in high school until her retirement in 2011.



Barb is survived by her husband Vaughn Temple, her son Lenny (Brenda) Temple, her granddaughters, Chantel and Hallie Temple all of Cheboygan, two sisters, Kay (Clary) O'Connor of Cheboygan and Michelle (Henry) Ridgeway of New Jersey, her brother, Bill Skowten of Cheboygan and her sister-in law, Colleen Temple of Cheboygan as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother-in-law, Denny Temple.



The graveside service will take place at Pinehill Cemetery on Saturday, July 25 at 11:00 AM.

