Beck Funeral Home
229 N 1St St
Rogers City, MI 49779
(989) 734-2288
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
FOE hall
Cheboygan, MI
1948 - 2020
Barbara Jean Kennedy Obituary
Barbara Jean Kennedy age 71 of Cheboygan passed away peacefully at
home on December 31, 2019.

Barbara was born August 5, 1948 in Pontiac to Glen and Betty (Comps) Gahn.

She enjoyed spending time in her flower gardens, watching wildlife, and taking
rides with her dad in the country. She spent/enjoyed her working career taking
care of people with special needs while managing an Adult Foster Care home
for 20+ years.

Barbara is survived by her husband/companion, Dale Kirsch; three sons,
Kelsey (Lynn) Kennedy of Indian River, Louis (Joleen) Kennedy of Cheboygan and Timothy Kennedy of
Cheboygan; 18 grandchildren, Zachary, Isaiah, Gabriel, Hope, Ellie, Teagan, Bre, Ryan, Hannah, Heidi,
Harmony, Adam, Madilyn Jo, Logan, Blake, Brianna, Carter, and Johnna; her
father, Glen Gahn; and one sister, Shirley (Bill) Houle; many nieces, nephews
and beloved cousin and lifelong friend Ginny Watson

She was preceded in death by her mother, Betty Gahn; Brother, Jim Gahn; niece, Amy Houle;
nephew, Joshua Gahn and a step-daughter, Kerri Jo Kirsch.

A celebration of life gathering will be held at the FOE hall in Cheboygan on Tuesday, January 7th, from
12-3pm

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Special Olympics Area 33 in her name.

Arrangements are in care of the Beck Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on Jan. 3, 2020
