Barbara M. Livy (98), passed away quietly at her home in Northern
Michigan on Tuesday November 5, 2019. Barbara was born on December
12th, 1921 to Adolph and Ginger Meyer in Detroit, Michigan. Barbara
attended Monticello College Preparatory School in Godfrey, Illinois and
Fairmont College in Washington, D.C.
Married to William. F. Thomas 1944 - 1968, died 1968
Married to Douglas K. Livy 1976 - 2004, died 2004
Barbara was a lifetime resident of Birmingham and enjoyed 50+ Summers
at her wonderful lakeside home on Mullett Lake. A lover of travel, she was
a 2 million + miler with Nomads Travel Club. She enjoyed memberships at
Oakland Hills Country Club, the Village Women's Club and the Heather's
Club of Bloomfield. She served on the board of Associates of the American
Wing at the Detroit Institute of Arts Museum, and the Americana
Foundation in Novi, Michigan. Barbara is survived by her three children,
Sarah Jane Thomas, Greenville, MI: Kathryn (Robert) Harper,Mullett Lake,
MI: Jonathan Thomas, Denver, CO: Brother-in-law Samuel James (Linda)
Thomas< Waller, TX
Step sons Douglas K.(Wendy) Livy, Ames, IA Daniel (Dory) Livy, both
deceased, and John (Dar) Livy, Atlanta, GA. 10 Grandchildren and 4 Great
Grandchildren with another on the way!
Service for Barbara M. Livy will be held at St. James Episcopal Church in
Birmingham, Michigan on Wednesday November 20th at 1pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to s,
Cheboygan Library, MAPS (Mullett Lake Area Preservation Society) or a
charity of your choosing.
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on Nov. 16, 2019