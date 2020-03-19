|
Barbara Mary Burgtorf, 96, of Cheboygan, Michigan was called to her eternal home with Jesus on March 15, 2020. Barbara was born on March 17, 1923 in Wolverine, Michigan, the daughter of John and Alice (Collins) Vroman.
She is preceded in death by her husband Glen and by brothers Robert (Jean) Vroman, Ralph (Roberta) Vroman, Karl (Pauline) Vroman and sister Vivian (Walter) Stolle.
Barbara graduated from Wolverine High School and went on to County Normal and Central Michigan University to earn a teaching degree. She started teaching at the former Birchwood school in Mullett Township where she met and married her husband Glen in 1943. She spent most of her 40 year teaching career at West side elementary in Cheboygan and is remembered fondly by her former students.
Upon retirement she enjoyed her lifelong love of the natural world, gardening and birdwatching. Her curiosity for the world around never diminished. She never stopped reading, learning and pursuing various hobbies. She loved playing scrabble and would play against herself when she couldn't find anyone to beat.
She possessed a sweet loving disposition, which she willingly shared by being a doting mother and grandmother. She is survived by daughter Beverly Burgtorf of Catskill, New York, son Charles (Diane) Burgtorf of Cheboygan, Michigan. Grandchildren Vern (Sabina) Hanel of Afton, Michigan, Lauren Kalageropoulos of Brooklyn, New York, Brian (Camille) Burgtorf of Everett, Washington, Bradley (Mckenzie) Burgtorf of Livingston, Montana, and Rebecca (Josh) Bub of Lakewood, Colorado, and ten great grandchildren
She will be remembered fondly and loved by all who were touched by her life. Services will be delayed to a later date.
Memorials or gifts may be made to our local Salvation Army whom she supported throughout her life.
