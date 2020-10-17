Beatrice Maryanne Vanier passed from this life on November 14, 2019, at Big Rapids Hospital, Big Rapids, Michigan. Bea passed away peacefully in the company of her dear niece Carribea Chappel and Carribea's husband David.



Beatrice was born in Cheboygan on September 12th 1933. The daughter of Florence (Rudd) and Joseph Vanier.



Cheboygan was home to Bea most of her life. Beatrice was a kind, loving woman, who always had a big, beautiful smile on her face. She will be missed by those who loved her.



Bea is survived by one daughter, Denice K Weber, of Cheboygan, her sister Muriel Barkell of California. One granddaughter Emily ( Dustin) Johnson, and two great-grandchildren.



Bea was proceeded in death by her precious son Daniel Weber, who was killed in a tragic accident, while serving in the United States Navy, on October 3rd 1974,in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Also preceding in death are sisters, Josephine Yanez, Doris Hansen, Ruth Neal, Ilene Bowdle, and brothers ,Lawrence, Raymond ,and Robert Vanier and her parents Florence and Joseph Vanier.



A private family memorial will be held in Cheboygan on October 14th,at Pine Hill Cemetery, with internment of her earthly remains beside her sisters Doris ,and Ilene.



Beatrice's family and friends would like to thank and recognize Carribea Chappel for all the years she was Beatrice's Guardian, and for the loving care she gave Bea.

