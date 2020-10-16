Bernard Dean Provo, 81, passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at his home in Kalkaska. Bernard was born July 7, 1939, the son of Hector and Myrtle Provo.



Bernard loved to dance and party with his friends. He was raised by his grandparents, Francis and Belle Provo.



Bernard is survived by his aunt, Irene Jewell, cousins, Ray Jewell and Genevieve (Charboneau) Allen-Owens, his friend, Pat Harrington, and his friends and staff at Straits Area Services.



There will be a graveside memorial service at Mt. Calvary Cemetery on Thursday, October 9 at 11am with a luncheon to follow. Father Duane Wachowiak will officiate.



The family encourages memorial contributions be made to Straits Area Services.

