1/
Bernard Dean Provo
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bernard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bernard Dean Provo, 81, passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at his home in Kalkaska. Bernard was born July 7, 1939, the son of Hector and Myrtle Provo.

Bernard loved to dance and party with his friends. He was raised by his grandparents, Francis and Belle Provo.

Bernard is survived by his aunt, Irene Jewell, cousins, Ray Jewell and Genevieve (Charboneau) Allen-Owens, his friend, Pat Harrington, and his friends and staff at Straits Area Services.

There will be a graveside memorial service at Mt. Calvary Cemetery on Thursday, October 9 at 11am with a luncheon to follow. Father Duane Wachowiak will officiate.

The family encourages memorial contributions be made to Straits Area Services.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Nordman-Christian Funeral Home - Cheboygan
302 S. Huron St.
Cheboygan, MI 49721
231-627-5696
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Nordman-Christian Funeral Home - Cheboygan

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved