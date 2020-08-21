Betty J. Frantz, age 84, of Cheboygan passed away Sunday, August 16, 2020 at McLaren Hospital in Petoskey. She was born April 30, 1936 in Detroit, the daughter of Joseph and Myrtle (Anderson) Piotrowski.
Betty had worked at Sea Shell City for many years. After retiring, she spent several years babysitting her granddaughter, Jenna, which she truly loved to do. She enjoyed thrifting and trips to the casino.
Survivors include her children, Chip (Kim) Drake, Debra (Eric) Smith, Joseph (Colleen) Drake, Thomas Drake, Charles Drake, Sandra Meyer and Dawn (Mike) Laway, grandchildren, Derrick Drake, Megan Drake, Matt Drake, Michelle Drake, Raymond Drake, Adam Drake, James Drake, Crystal Drake, Stacey Greenless, David Greenless, Nick Greenless, Ashley Hernandez, Sarah Drake, Kimberly Drake, Danielle Drake, David Garza, James Drake, Allison Meyer, Trenton Drake, Jenna Laway and Michael Laway, two sisters, Nancy (Jim) Jacques, Joan (Gary) Krause, one brother, Tom (Dorothy) Piotrowski, many great grandchildren, nieces and nephews, but special to her heart, Tammy, Jim and Jesse (Holly) Piotrowski.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents and her husbands, Jim Drake and Phillip Frantz and her former husband, Fred Crimin.
The funeral mass will take place today, Friday, August 21 at St. Mary/ St. Charles Catholic Church at Noon with the family greeting friends one hour prior to the service. Father Duane Wachowiak will officiate and burial will immediately follow at Oak Hill Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed to Bishop Baraga School. Those wishing to leave a condolence or share a memory of Betty are invited to do so at www.stonefuneralhomeinc.com.
Arrangements are being handled by the Nordman-Christian Funeral Home.