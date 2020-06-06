Beverley Browne Harris Mulholland, age 92, passed from this world to the next on May, 26, 2020, following several months of decline. Born in 1927, she was the daughter of Arthur and Beatrice Harris of Windsor, Ontario, Canada. As a child, Bev enjoyed the remarkable opportunity of spending two years living in New Zealand when her father was sent by Ford Motor Company of Canada to build their new plant in Wellington in 1935. Later in her childhood she made lifelong friends from among British children relocated to Canada from London, England, during the War. Bev graduated from Walkerville Collegiate in Windsor, and attended Queens University in Kingston, Ontario, before marrying her brother's university roommate, Edgar Mulholland (1925-2008) in 1948.
In 1954 Bev and Ed immigrated to the USA, settling in Birmingham, Michigan, where they raised their two daughters. During these years Bev was actively engaged with Girl Scouts. Later they moved briefly to Arlington Heights, Illinois, then once both daughters were in university, they moved up to their summer home on Mullett Lake in Cheboygan, Michigan, where they spent many happy years with a wide circle of friends. Ultimately they retired to Lakeland, Florida, and spent several years enjoying RV vacation travel across the USA and numerous cruises sailing the Caribbean, Hawaii, and Europe. Bev was a longtime member of Saint David's Episcopal Church in Lakeland where she was a Daughter of the King, a Lector, an active member of the ECW Women's Group, and she served on the Altar Guild. When Saint David's merged with Saint Stephen's Episcopal Church recently, the memorial columbarium was likewise relocated, and Bev will be interred there alongside her late husband. Beverley will be missed by her family and many friends.
Bev Mulholland is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Carol and Harry Hicks of Commerce Township, Michigan, who lovingly cared for her at home, aided by Good Shepherd Hospice, during her final 6 months of decline, and her daughter and son-in-law, Janet and Christian LeBlanc, of Cuenca, Ecuador. She is also survived by 6 grandchildren, Jacob Bodalski (Brandi), Sarah Allgeier (Matt), Heather Sutherland (Phil), Christian LeBlanc Jr, Francesca LeBlanc, and Alexandra LeBlanc. Her great-grandchildren include Jacob Jr. and Thomas Bodalski, Ella and Jake Sutherland, and Molly and Rowan Allgeier. Bev is also survived by a niece, Gail Howlett (Al), and three nephews, Mark Harris (Lori), Bruce Harris (Diane), and Keith Harris (Nicky), as well as numerous great nieces and nephews, and several great great nieces and nephews.
If anyone would care to make a donation in honor of Beverley Mulholland's life, the family requests they consider Good Shepherd Hospice, 450 Arneson Avenue, Auburndale, FL 33823, or at www.chaptershealth.org
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on Jun. 6, 2020.