Beverly J. Reynolds, age 77, of Osseo and formerly of Cheboygan passed away Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at her daughter's home in Osseo. She was born August 22, 1942 in Sault Ste. Marie, MI, the daughter of Raymond and Nina (Lamoreaux) Gill. On June 25, 1967, Beverly married Alvin A. Reynolds who preceded her in death in 2010.
Beverly enjoyed doing diamond art, making jewelry, flower arranging, reading, taking trips, going to garage sales and had a talent for baking and decorating cakes. Her biggest joy was spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Survivors include her son, Raymond (Samantha) Wheeler of Moran, four daughters, Pat (Bill) Scripko of Cheboygan, Denice (Audie) Barker of Osseo, Tina (Harvey) Sidell of Cheboygan and Roberta (Frank) Varty of Rexton, one brother, 5 sisters and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Besides her parents and husband Alvin, Beverly was preceded in death by her son, Rodney Reynolds, brothers, Norman Gill, Rodger Gill and Robert Gill, grandson, Jeremy Wheeler and great granddaughter, Margaret Ormsbee.
Visitation will take place at the Nordman-Christian Funeral Home on Monday, October 7, 2019 from 11:00 AM until the time of the funeral service at 1:00 PM. Memorial contributions may be directed to the . Those wishing to leave a condolence or share a memory of Beverly are invited to do so at www.stonefuneralhomeinc.com. Arrangements are being handled by the Nordman-Christian Funeral Home.
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on Oct. 5, 2019