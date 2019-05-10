|
Beverly L. Wilson, 80, of Cheboygan, passed away Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at McLaren Northern Michigan, Cheboygan Campus.
A resident of Cheboygan for the past 30 years, moving from Allen Park, Beverly was born May 13, 1938 in Detroit, the daughter of Wilford and Lorraine (Lafferty) Burdo. She was a graduate of Detroit Northwestern High School, and after moving to the area, worked in housekeeping at the Quality Inn in Mackinaw City, and most recently the Cheboygan Walmart. She was an excellent cook, and enjoyed trips to the casino.
Surviving are her husband, Ron; a daughter, Jacqueline (Paul) Turney of Buckley; granddaughter Tracy Mobley of Cheboygan; three grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; two brothers, Norman Burdo of Cheboygan, and Michael (Julie) Burdo of Dearborn Heights, and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a daughter, Laurie Shanks, and a sister, Sharon Battey.
No services are planned at this time.
Online condolences may be made at www.stonefuneralhomeice.com.
The Nordman-Christian Funeral Home is caring for the family.
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on May 10, 2019