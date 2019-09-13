|
|
Beverly M. O'Connor, 73
On Tuesday, September 10, 2019, Beverly Marie O'Connor, of Cheboygan,
passed away peacefully in her home.
Bev was born April 19, 1946, in Cheboygan,
to Roy and Irene (Bauer) O'Connor.
She was a 1964 graduate of Cheboygan Area High School. Most of her life,
she lived and worked near Black Lake, where she had many good neighbors
and friends. Bev was "a friend to all" who greatly enjoyed spending time with
people, talking on the phone, sending cards and giving gifts. She was a
member of Cheboygan County Home Extension (now Family Community
Education) for over 50 years. As a member of Black River Full Gospel Church, she loved to volunteer for
church events and the weekly Angel Wearhouse, attend bible study and spend time with dear friends. She
had a strong faith and trusted in the Lord's help through life's ups and downs. Bev was an avid reader:
sometimes finishing a book a day. She was also enthusiastic about lighthouses and had an extensive
lighthouse collection.
Beverly is survived by her siblings, Pat Ross, Sue (Bill) Newman, Cheryl (Chuck) Jewell, and
Roy "Kip" O'Connor, her aunt Mary O'Connor, uncle John (Betty) Bauer, and aunt LaVerne Kohn,
her nieces and nephews, and her step-siblings and their families.
She was grateful for her church family, including Bill & Mary Mills, Faye Campbell, and Pastor James, as well
as the many friends who were like family to her.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Irene O'Connor, and her stepfather, George Trudo, as well
as her longtime partner Chuck Thornton, brother-in-law Ron Ross, niece Kellie Ross, and
stepsisters Carol Tschirhart and Marvel Diamond.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, September 14, 2019, with Pastor James Seaman officiating, at
Black River Full Gospel Church, 2732 Orchard Beach Rd, at 11am. Visitation will be at 10am.
Following the service, there will be a dinner at the church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Black River Full Gospel Church.
Arrangements are in care of the Beck Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on Sept. 13, 2019