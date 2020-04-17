|
|
Birddie Jean Knaffle age 72 of Cheboygan passed away April 14, 2020 at home
with her husband, Al and a niece and caregiver, Linda at her side.
She was born on February 26, 1948 in Corbin, Kentucky to
General Lee and Axie (Frye) Ray.
Jean moved from Corbin, Kentucky to Flint, Michigan in the 1960s. Jean lived in
Otisville where she raised 4 beautiful strong daughters. In the early 1990s she
moved to Davison where she met and married Allen Knaffle on June 3, 1994.
She loved dancing with Al, cooking and talking with everyone. Jean was a longtime member of the Moose Lodge and Eagles Lodge. She loved and adored
spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her loving and caring husband, Al of Cheboygan; daughter, Cindy (fiancé Dan) LoRee,
daughter, Glenda (Tim) Pake, daughter, Brenda (Ray) Fritz, daughter, Virginia Justus, Grandchildren,
Booker (Kelly) Fritz, Paige Fritz, Autumn LoRee, Justin Pake, Austin Houndshell. Great grandchildren,
Brynn Fritz, Mila and Nola Hicks ; stepson, James (Rhonda) Knaffle of Cheboygan; stepdaughter, Karen
(Allen) Thompson, step grandchildren, Alex and Maleia of Millington; 2 brothers-in-law, Ray Knaffle and
Lonnie Knaffle of Cheboygan; sisters-in-law, Alice (Jack) Shields of Cheboygan and Sally (Wally) Daniels
of Cincinnati, Ohio; a very close and caring aunt, Ruby Anderson of Cincinnati, Ohio; several nieces and
nephews in Cheboygan, Cincinnati and Corbin; and many caring friends.
Jean was preceded in death by her parents; a sister; and three brothers.
A graveside service will take place at 1p.m. on Saturday, April 18th at the Maple Grove Cemetery in
Cheboygan with Chaplain Dianne Myers officiating.
A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
Arrangements in care of the Beck Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on Apr. 17, 2020