Blanche A. Ormsbee, 89, of Cheboygan, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020 at home.
A lifelong resident of Cheboygan, Blanche was born August 9, 1930 in Cheboygan, the daughter of Homer and Bertha (Ostwald) LaFrinere. In Cheboygan, she married Robert Ormsbee. After graduation, she was employed at Center Tool, and later the Procter and Gamble Paper Plant for many years, retiring in 1990. Blanche enjoyed flower and vegetable gardening, swimming, bingo, picking cherries, and vacationing in Florida, and was a member of St. Mary/St. Charles Catholic Church.
She is survived by her husband, Bob, five sons, Robert "Bob" Ormsbee of Biloxi, Mississippi, Kenneth (Nina) Ormsbee, of Metairie, Louisiana, James Ormsbee of Cheboygan, John (Valerie) Ormsbee of West Liberty, Ohio, and Edward (Leslie) Ormsbee also of Cheboygan, five grandchildren, Krystin, Robert, Ryan (Eva) Nicholas, and Lyndse, two great grandchildren, Brianna and Henry, and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and a sister, Pearl Compton.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 21, 2020, from 6:00pm-8:00pm, at the Nordman-Christian Funeral Home in Cheboygan. A private family burial will take place at Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the in Blanche's name.
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on May 16, 2020