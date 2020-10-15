1/1
Blanche Marie (Marsh) Sheldon (Fish)
1936 - 2020
Blanche Marie (Marsh) Sheldon (Fish), of Mackinac City, passed away peacefully on October 11, 2020 at 11:00 PM, with her daughters at her side. Blanche was the Matriarch and glue of the family. Her laugh was infectious, and her smile would light up a room. Her passions were walking to the lake to take pictures of the sunrise, watching the birds out of the window, and playing solitaire. She loved to travel, always returning with a souvenir from where she had ventured. Blanche was committed to her family, community, and a member of the Cheboygan Lioness club. She will be greatly missed by all.

Blanche was 84, born August 1st 1936, and is proceeded in death by her husband Harold Fish and
daughter Peggy Fish. She is survived by her husband Gordon Sheldon and her children: Teresa Migda
(Steve Migda), Daniel Fish, Jeffrey Fish, Catherine Fish-Foster, and Patrick Fish (Amy Fish). Her
Grandchildren: Jessica Allaire, Anna Green, Sonya Ellwanger (Mark Ellwanger), Shawn Fish (Shaugnessy
Fish), Stacy Burton (Kevin Burton), Casey Fish (Jessica Fish), Caleb Migda (Brooke Migda), Eve Hicks
(Russel Hicks, Hannah Kraft, Harold (Hal) Fish, and 22 Great Grandchildren. We will always have the
memories of this amazing, loving, woman. May her next venture be her best.

We will be doing a memorial in the Spring.

Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on Oct. 15, 2020.
