Bob Anthony Franczak, Sr. age 76 of Mackinaw City, passed away March 17, 2018 in Detroit. Bob was born in Detroit on June 16, 1941, the son of Peter and Helen Franczak. Bob married his love Esther Sherry on September 16, 1961.
The Franczaks moved to Mackinaw City in 1979.
Bob is survived by his children and grandchildren and his two pets Wilma and Charlie. Margaret (Chris) Doebler of Warren, Patricia (Jeffrey) Kitchen of Mackinaw, Robert (Pamela) Franczak of Chestersfield, Michele (Darin) Simpkins of Green Bay and Christine Franczak of Green Bay. Grandchildren Jennifer (Mike) Panicucci, Melissa (Mitchell) Przeadzki, and Timothy and Genevieve Doebler. Kendra (Pete) Dobias, David Franczak, Erin and Kyla Simpkins, and a sister, Joanne Gunnels.
Bob was born and raised in Detroit where is love of driving a semi began, and he was a proud member of the Teamsters.
Moving to Mackinaw, Bob helped at the family motel and would deliver pizza in the evenings where he earned his name "Pizza Bob." Bob's spare time was spent in pursuit of good deals at the local stores and you could find him there. Bob loved his friends and was very social; Bob spent time at a couple bars regaling tales of his exploits. Bob was a proud Polish man and loved his of Golabki and Czarnia.
Bob was a very big fan of WWE and made sure he was ready with his refreshments.
Bob knew everyone and everyone knew Bob. He was preceded in death by his wife Esther, his parents, and brother Peter.
His life will be forever cherished in the lives of his loving children.
Spring services will take place at St.Anthony's Catholic Church.
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on Mar. 21, 2019