Bob passed away at home on Oct. 30th with his loving wife Irene of 63 years by his side.

He was born August 12, 1936 in Detroit, MI to Leroy & Ruth (Wood) McCamant.



He was a member of the Redford Union golf team, winning the Class B State Championship in 1954 and played on the Publinx for 10 years.



He worked at Standard Tube/Quanex for 40 years in sales.



An avid hunter, fisherman, golfer and bowler he continued to pursue his passions upon moving to Indian River in 1995 until his health deteriorated. He was a member of Cheboygan Golf Club and bowled at Sparetime Lanes.



His joy was spending time with family, watching them compete, fishing, hunting and spending time on the lake. He enjoyed trips with Irene to Alaska and Prince Edward Island and Nova Scotia.



Survived by sons, Gary (Sandy), Tim (Thea), Rob (Monique) and daughter Shelley (Alan) McLeod. Grandchildren Cathy (Aaron) Davis, Holly McCamant, Kerri (Craig) McKinney, Amy (Travis) Marschner, Molly McLeod and Caitlin and Ryan McCamant and 7 great grands. Also survived by sister Barbara (Ron) Rohraff and nephew Ronnie Rohraff.



A memorial service is planned for November 6th at 2pm at Cross in the Woods Catholic Church with visitation from 1-2



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Cross in the Woods or Cheboygan Golf and C.C.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store