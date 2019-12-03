|
Bobby Jack Lipsey, Jr., 65, of Cheboygan, Michigan, left his family
and friends on November 26, 2019. He passed away surrounded by love at
home where he so badly wanted to be at the end of a short, but fierce
battle with pancreatic cancer. Bobby was born on September 14, 1954 in
the small town of Greenville, Texas to Bobby Jack Lipsey, Sr. and Mary
Ruth McDaniel Lipsey, who he has now joined in his new heavenly home.
He grew up in Mesquite Texas and attended North Mesquite High School.
Bobby Jack worked at various grocery stores during his life and after
his Momma and Daddy passed away moved to Cheboygan, MI to live with
his Sis, Renee (John) Pelon and his nephew, Jace Nichols. He
discovered one of his greatest loves when he moved to Cheboygan and
started volunteering backstage for the Northland Players, Rivertown
Follies, Summer Youth Theater and the Cheboygan Area High School
productions at the beautiful Cheboygan Opera House. Dressed in black
with his gloves on, always stage right, was his favorite thing! Well,
next to the Dallas Cowboys Football team! Bobby Jack was a Texan and
that means he loved sports. His fondest memories were going to the
Cotton Bowl with his Daddy, Sis and Uncles to watch his Cowboys kick
some booty. Bobby also bowled on the Monday morning Senior League and
loved to shop and made forays via Straits Regional Ride to Walmart a
few times a week. During his life, he had so many illnesses which
never stopped him or dampened his Texas Spirit. His courage, positive
attitude and kind soul was remarkable to behold. Things that would
knock anyone down, only made him stronger. He is survived by his
family, many cousins, aunts and uncles in Texas, Arkansas and
Oklahoma, his Cheboygan theater family and friends. Visitation will be
Thursday, December 5, 2019 @ 7:00 p.m. with a memorial service to
follow at 8:00 p.m. at his beloved Cheboygan Opera House with Pastor
Jim Currie officiating. If you would like to make a memorial gift,
Bobby loved and supported the Rivertown Follies, Northland Players
Summer Youth Theater and the Cheboygan Opera House.
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on Dec. 3, 2019