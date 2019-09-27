|
Bonnie L. (Saylor) Zielinski, 73, of Mackinaw City, passed away Monday, September 23, 2019 at Mackinac Straits Health System in St. Ignace.
Bonnie "MamaZ – Mrs Z" was born March 15, 1946 in Menominee, Mi, the daughter of Harold and Normetta (King) Saylor. She was a graduate of Iron River Public Schools. On September 3, 1966 in Kingsford, MI, she married John Zielinski, husband of 53 years.
Other schooling and work info
Bonnie graduated from Iron River Schools in 1964 and went on to further her education and receive her School of Practical Nursing and on December 16, 1966 became a Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN). The capping of the graduation was a special occasion as her mother also completed studies became a LPN. Bonnie was the given the honor of capping her mother during the graduation.
She was employed for over 20 years at the Arnold Line Ferry Service and Shepler's Ferry selling tickets. She was a special person to those at Sheplers as Mama Z would bring to the dock no bakes or some kind of snack. She also helped whenever and where ever needed, from sewing new covers the Sheplers Trolly seats to driving the van during Labor Day.
Bonnie was member of the Mackinaw City Band Boosters for over 10 years, creating and gathering birthday, anniversary, and death information to publish on the calendar. The calendar also featured an annual picture of the Mackinaw City Band in full uniform. (at this time John, her husband was the band teacher(director).
Bonnie was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post #159 since 1984, she was active member serving a President, Chaplain and Poppy chair. She was also involved in the Hot Dog sales on 4th of July and Labor Day. She enjoyed spending time at the Legion having a cocktail or two.
She is survived by her husband, John, three daughters, Lynn (Michael) Hansen, and Liessa Zielinski, both of Cheboygan, and Lori (Jack) Lesperance of Petoskey, two grandchildren, Brian and Eric Hansen, a brother, Thomas Saylor of Winter Park, Florida, two sisters in law, Jean Zielinski of Iron River and Kathy Saylor of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and two nephews, Donald and Joseph.
She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, Harold and Herman Saylor, and father and mother in law, Joseph and Ceceil Zielinski.
A celebration of Bonnie's life will be held on Sunday, Oct 6, 2019 starting 1pm at the American Legion Post #159 in Mackinaw City.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Legion Auxiliary Post #159, P.O. Box 253, Mackinaw City, MI 49701 or the Mackinaw City Band Boosters, Mackinaw City, MI 49721
