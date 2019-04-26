|
|
Bonnie Lorraine (Doyle) McKenzie, 65, of Gaylord, passed away on April 23, 2019, the daughter of John A. and Laura Augustine (Wheelock) Doyle.
Bonnie had a way of making the everyday extraordinary. She served others without hesitation, or questions asked. Bonnie found such joy in spending time with little kids, and no person was too small for her to be interested in. She loved garage sales, sharing a story or a cup of coffee on the porch, and spending a day at the beach. Bonnie was giving, and kind, and always quick to laugh. She brought joy to everyone. No matter where you found yourself in life, Bonnie always had a spot for you to rest in her kitchen (and if you were lucky, she'd even make you a peanut butter and jam sandwich.)
Bonnie is survived by her husband of 48 years, Ken L. McKenzie; her son Kenneth M. McKenzie; daughter Carrie (Nic) McKenzie Milton and their children, Peter Jack and Lilly Nora; son Jonathon G. McKenzie; and daughter Vickie Spencer. She grew up in Cheboygan with her seven brothers and sisters; Pete, Diana, John, Jacqueline, Charlene, Sharon, and Laura, and will be deeply missed by each of them. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Joseph and Lois Doyle, Lloyd and Adeline Wheelock, and daughter Beth Blachy.
The family plans to celebrate her life together this upcoming July. Donations can be made in her name to the Otsego County Animal Shelter.
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on Apr. 26, 2019