Carol Jean Vieau, age 81, of Mackinaw City passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Hiland Cottage in Petoskey. She was born February 13, 1938 in Cheboygan, the daughter of Fred and Geraldine (Tromble) Carlson. On August 27, 1958 in Petoskey, Carol married Howard C. Vieau, Sr.
Carol had worked at the Little Red Shoe House in Mackinaw City and retired after more than 20 years of service. She was a member of the Mackinaw City Bible church and enjoyed camping, cooking, knitting, reading, gardening and nighttime road trips with Howard.
Carol is survived by her husband Howard; four children, Gary Vieau of St. Ignace, Mike (Carri) Vieau of Carp Lake, Randy (Leah) Vieau of Cheboygan and Diane Turman of Indian River; two siblings, Virginia and Brenda; 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, five children, Howard, Danny, Mark, John and Matthew, and one great-granddaughter, Gracelyn Vieau.
A memorial service will take place at the Mackinaw City Bible Church on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 2 p.m. with the family greeting friends one hour prior to the service. Pastor Reid Nelson will officiate. Memorial contributions may be directed to . Those wishing to leave a condolence or share a memory of Carol are invited to do so at www.stonefuneralhomeinc.com. Arrangements are being handled by the Nordman-Christian Funeral Home.
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on May 11, 2019