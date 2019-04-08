|
Carolyn Ann Hurd of Cheboygan and Traverse City passed away peacefully at the age of 86. Carolyn was born on October 23, 1932 in Cheboygan to Einar and Anna (Fisher) Mellberg. The family moved to Flint where Carolyn spent several years of her life. She graduated from Kearsley High School in 1950. She worked at Atherton Schools for several years before moving to Traverse City in 1972. While in Traverse City, she married Byron Hurd on August 19, 1977. She worked for Munson Medical Center, where she remained for over 20 years making many friends and taking great pride in caring for her patients. During retirement she and Byron enjoyed many years in Cheboygan. Carolyn enjoyed cooking, knitting, cross-stitching, the outdoors and watching wildlife and Detroit Tigers with Byron. Her biggest joy in life was spoiling her grandchildren and great-grandsons; never missing a birthday or Christmas (unless the roads were bad).
Carolyn will be missed by her daughters, Susan Curnow and Cheryl (Bill) Sullivan; grandchildren, Natalee (Groesser) Hatton, Patrick Sullivan; step-grandchildren, Jason (Sarah) and Chris (Ali) Sullivan; great-grandchildren, Andrew, Nikolas, Alex and Logan Hatton; step great-grandchildren, Riley, Owen and Charlotte Sullivan; sisters, Joyce Anderson and Norma Fogle; and her several cousins, nieces and nephews. Carolyn was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Byron, in 2017; her brother, Frederick, and her parents.
Services will be held on Saturday, April 6th at noon with visitation starting at 11 a.m. at Covell Funeral Home 232 E. State Street, Traverse City. Interment will be at Pine Hill Cemetery in Cheboygan at a later date. The family would like to send a special thank you to Dr. Andrew Riddle and staff of the Cowell Family Cancer Center. Memorial contributions may be made in Carolyn's honor to Munson`s Cowell Family Cancer Center or .
Funeral arrangements entrusted to Covell Funeral Home, Traverse City.
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on Apr. 9, 2019