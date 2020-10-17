Carolyn Sue Churchill, age 79, formally of Cheboygan, Michigan passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020 surrounded by her family in Rockford, Michigan. Carolyn was born July 2, 1941 in Tipton, Indiana a daughter to Marshall Richey and Helen McKibben. Carolyn graduated in 1959 from high school in Cassopolis, Michigan. Also, in 1959 she was crowned Miss Cassopolis. In 1961 she married Robert E. Churchill from Dowagiac, Michigan. They met at the county fair where Bob had a cow named Buttercup, and Carolyn had a horse named Lady.
In 1975, Bob and Carolyn settled in Cheboygan where they lived for over 30 years. Carolyn loved the outdoors from gardening with the Seedums Garden Club to bicycling tours and cross-country skiing trips throughout Northern Michigan and Canada with her friends. She also enjoyed serving with the Monroe Helping Hand Club (best mashed potatoes in town) and assisting young adults with equestrian therapy. Carolyn loved working with her hands which is evident by all the beautiful quilts she made for her children, grandkids, and friends. She loved her pets, especially her black labs, Duke, Beethoven, and Gus. Carolyn made her house a home. Her family will always remember peanut butter balls at Christmas, delicious rhubarb pies in the spring, quilting projects in the back room, her vegetable garden in late summer and an abundance of flowers everywhere. Carolyn will always be remembered as a kind, sweet, loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend.
Carolyn is preceded in death by her husband, Bob, and parents. She is survived by her children Mark Churchill(Jill) of Gwinn, Michigan, Robinn VanFleet (Carl) of Rockford, Michigan, Maria Churchill of Stevensville, Michigan, grandchildren Clara, Luke, Jesse, and Emma, brothers Dave Richey(Cheryl) and Gary Richey(Ginny), and many beloved nieces, nephews, and in-laws.
Funeral service for Carolyn will be held on Saturday, October 24th at St. Thomas Lutheran Church at 2:00 o'clock. Masks are required. Burial service will take place at South Wayne Cemetery in Dowagiac, Michigan on Monday, October 26th at 1:00.
Memorial donations may be made in Carolyn's name to Faith Hospice, 2100 Raybrook SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546. Thank you, Andrea and team, for your loving care. https://faithhospicecare.org/donate/