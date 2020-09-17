Carrie Ellen Wilcox left us on the morning of June 19th while in the loving company of her immediate family. On the morning of July 17th Geer Wilcox left us while in the comfort of his own home with daughter Kate nearby. Fifty years of marriage can only shed a glimpse of how devoted they were to each other.
Carrie Ellen was born on May 15, 1941 to Roy Joseph Enos and Blanche Mildred Maltby in Cheboygan, MI. She arrived a bit early and weighed in at only 1 ¾ lbs. In a time when many babies at the hospital didn't make it; her grandfather kept her home, warm, safe and alive. Geer was born June 21, 1941 to George Gunton Wilcox and Christina Ten Broeck Heroy in Hartford Connecticut. His start to life included some extra medical care; he lost his sight at age 10 but that never held him back.
Carrie Ellen was a member of the Honors Society at Cheboygan H.S. and graduated in 1959. She studied vocal music at Western Michigan University on a scholarship and attended Lansing Business University. Carrie Ellen worked for the Michigan Education Association for eight years followed by the State of Michigan Library for two years. In June of 1972, Carrie Ellen earned an associate degree in liberal arts from Lansing Community College. Her love of music and singing led her to continue studying voice privately for many years and she performed in many local musicals.
Geer graduated from The Choate School, cum laude, in 1959 then earned a Bachelor's degree from Harvard College, cum laude, in 1963. He joined the United States Peace Corps from 1963 to 1965. In the Dominican Republic he worked with blind folks teaching cane travel and other life skills to increase their independence. Geer went on to receive his Masters in Social Work from University of Michigan in 1967. He worked with the Child and Family services of Michigan for 25 years. After retiring, he opened his private counseling practice specializing in helping people newly experiencing vision loss and their families.
While young and single Carrie Ellen and Geer independently joined the Jug and Mug Ski Club where they met while sharing a seat on a bus ride back from an outing. They married in September of 1969. Daughter Kate arrived in September of 1972 and daughter Kirsten in March of 1975. Carrie Ellen proudly cared for the family full time and was grateful for the opportunity to care for their children and encourage the creative tendencies they shared with her. The family enjoyed movies, theater, music and camping around Michigan.
Religion was important to both of them and they were active members of their churches. They both attended Edgewood United Church of Christ. Later, Carrie Ellen attended The Church of Latter Day Saints. Carrie Ellen was a member of the PEO. Geer was an active member of the Lansing chapter of the National Federation of the Blind of Michigan.
One never knows what mountains they can climb until they are faced with the decision to move forward and see what treasure is on the other side or to take the easy way and stay at the bottom. Geer and Carrie Ellen Wilcox climbed many mountains in their time and more often than not gained the reward of knowing the greatness on the other side. Carrie Ellen's beautiful strong voice and glowing smile will live on in our hearts forever. Geer's lovingly calm and unwavering support will guide us always.
Both are survived by daughters Kate Wilcox-Leigh and Kirsten Wilcox, son in law Marc Leigh and grandson Dax. Carrie Ellen is survived by her sister Ruthanne Whitman. Geer is survived by his siblings Christina McIntyre, Gail Holmes and Jed Wilcox. Carrie was preceded in death by her brothers Roy Joseph Enos II and Thomas Worley.
The memorial service will be held Friday, September 25, 2020 at 11 am at East Lawn Memorial Garden, Okemos, Mich. Burial to follow. For the health and safety of all attending we ask that masks be worn. If your heart wishes, donations in their honor may be made to National Public Radio as listening to this was enjoyed by both.
