Caryn Anne Lyons (2/21/1954 – 6/26/2020) was diagnosed in August of 2013 with Ovarian cancer and she fought the monster with courage, strength, grace, and laughter. She spent no time feeling sorry for herself, all the while sharing love and fun with Perry, Boomer and all who entered her home. We have been in awe of the strength of her spirit throughout her long fight.
Caryn is survived by her loving, humorous, caring, wonderful husband Perry H. Lyons, her rock and love of her life. She is survived by her daughter Shontel K Peterson (Matt, Crawford), her daughter Summer D. Maus (Isabel), her mom Dorothy Bolander and her brother Greg Bolander (Brenda). Caryn is also survived by many loving and fun cousins, aunts, and uncles. Also, very dear to Caryn and Perry, their honorary God children John Zomberg, Emily L. Bunker and Addison M. Bunker. The girls have practically grown up in Caryn's kitchen, crafting and baking!
Caryn was preceded in death by her father, Jack Bolander, her brother John Bolander, and her favorite uncle Bud Bolander. She was such a huge help to her mom during her dad's decline and passing and continued to be her mom's "well-being lifeline" until the last. Caryn spend hours, days, months making sure her mom, Dorothy, was always safe and in good care.
Caryn loved sailing the Pacific Ocean, out to Catalina Island and south to Mexico. She loved pebble hunting on Sturgeon Bay, Lake Michigan, loved crafting, painting, and cooking. Caryn loved her home, her yard, watching the birds on the feeders, and especially walking with Boomer and Perry. She always enjoyed a good glass of wine and laughter with family and friends. Caryn always promoted peace and found and shared the best peace signs! Caryn's smile, her heart, wisdom, strength, humor, courage, and generous love lit up our lives. She will always be with us in our hearts, but we have lost our brightest star. We miss her beyond words.
No memorial has been planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Cancer Society Hope Lodge of Grand Rapids, Michigan, or to Kim's Closet of Inland Lakes school in Indian River Michigan.
"Our beautiful Caryn is no longer by our side but we take comfort in knowing she's welcomed by our beloveds who passed before her. We know she forever goes to sleep to the sound of the ocean and awakes to the sound of song birds".
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on Jul. 1, 2020.