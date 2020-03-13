Home

Nordman-Christian Funeral Home - Cheboygan
302 S. Huron St.
Cheboygan, MI 49721
231-627-5696

Charles "CB" Baker


1935 - 2020
Charles "CB" Baker Obituary
Charles "CB" Baker, 84, of Black Lake, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at home.

A resident of Black Lake since 1975, moving from Wurtsmith AFB, Charlie was born November 29, 1935 in Marine City, the son of Ansel and Merle Baker. He was a graduate of Utica Public Schools, and on November 28, 1958, he married Mary Dunn. Charlie served in the U.S. Air Force for over 20 years, being stationed in France, England, Fort Custer in Battle Creek, the Clark Air Force Base in the Philippines, Thule, Greenland, Izmir, Turkey, the radar stations at the Soo and Calumet and Wurtsmith Air Force Base in Oscoda, retiring in 1975 as a Tech Sergeant. After Retirement he went back to work at the Black River Marina, then Procter and Gamble, later Great Lakes Tissue, where he was known as the "pipe smoking security guard". Charlie also enjoyed gardening and sharing his bounty with his family and friends, was a loyal fan of the Lions, Tigers, and anything U of M. A Skidoo rider for over 50 years, he could be found on the trails around Black Lake.

Surviving are his wife Mary, four daughters, Carrie (Steve Hall) Woodthorp of Pellston, Laura Everingham of Cheboygan, Rebecca (Lawrence) Bleeda of Gaylord, and Christina (Brian) Barrette, also of Cheboygan, seven grandchildren, six great grandchildren, and a brother in law, Tom Dunn of Black Lake. Also former sons-in-law Randy (Mary) Woodthorp and Greg Everingham.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Dave Baker, and a sister in law, Monica Dunn.

A celebration of Charlie's life will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020, from 2:00pm-6:00pm, at the Dirty Duck Saloon on Twin Lakes Road.

Memorials may be made to the Black Lake Association.

Online condolences may be made at www.stonefuneralhomeinc.com.

The Nordman-Christian Funeral Home is caring for the family.
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on Mar. 13, 2020
