Charles E. Hart, Sr., "Chuck", age 81, of Onaway, died at home unexpectedly on Wednesday June

10, 2020. The only child of Ralph "Leslie" and Sylvia (Knight) Hart, he was born on January 9, 1939

at home, on County Line Road, just around the corner from where he lived for many years and raised his family.



Chuck married his high school sweetheart, Kathleen C. McClary on March 15, 1958. The first 10

years of their marriage, Chuck served in the Coast Guard. With duty stations changing frequently,

they lived in Alaska (Kodiak Island), California, Ohio, and Sault Ste. Marie. Chuck was even lucky

enough to be assigned to Cheboygan for a short time on the Coast Guard Cutter Mackinaw. After his

honorable discharge, Chuck and Kathy returned home to Onaway with their young family and Chuck

took a job as a forklift driver with Proctor and Gamble. After nearly 25 years, Chuck retired when

Proctor and Gamble closed in 1991.



Chuck was a member of the Onaway American Legion Post and the Northland Bar Senior Pool

League, or as he called it, "Old Man's Pool League". The guys he played pool with were like a second

family to Chuck. The cold winter months passed quickly when days were spent shooting pool in the

company of great friends while the jukebox played Johnny Cash classics. Those afternoons at the

Northland were filled with plenty of joking and laughter, not to mention all the embellished stories that

were told.



And then there was baseball...Chuck Hart loved the game of baseball and the Detroit Tigers. He

rarely missed a televised game and often listened to games aired on the radio. Chuck enjoyed

visiting Comerica Park, but being a tad nostalgic preferred the old "Tiger Stadium" to the fancy new

venue. Quite a humble man, Chuck rarely mentioned that he was a stellar 2nd baseman. As a

young man he played high school baseball and county league ball. Catching the eye of a scout,

Chuck received an invitation to play with the Detroit Tigers Minor League, but as luck would have it,

Chuck had already enlisted with the Coast Guard and chose to serve honorably rather than play ball.

Being the guy he was, Chuck never dwelled on "what could have beens" and was always happy and

content with the path he chose.



An avid horseman, Chuck was raised riding and training horses. It was something he would love and

enjoy for his entire life. There was nothing like a leisurely horseback ride to clear the mind and find

peace. After the loss of Kathy, the woman in Chuck's life was his beautiful Magnolia or as Chuck

lovingly called her, "Maggie". Chuck's love and appreciation for horses was something he passed on

to his children and is something they too will love for all their days.



It's hard to imagine there would be something Chuck could be more passionate about than baseball

and horses, but there also was his great love for music. Chuck was an incredibly gifted musician and

singer who could strum a guitar with the best of them and croon Johnny Cash lyrics all day long. His

hands reveal his passion and love for creating music with a hard callus on each fingertip formed from

the hours upon hours of picking guitar. Chuck played with a group, they didn't really have a name,

just a group of musicians who loved to make music together. To name a few, they played at tractor

shows, the Eagles in Cheboygan, the Pub in Afton, the Onaway Senior Center, The Three Cedars in

Millersburg, and for area parties. Chuck's musical and singing abilities were inherited by his children

and grandchildren. Deeply connected by music, Chuck loved playing an d singing with his family.

Hart family gatherings for birthdays and holidays were always filled with love and a lot of song. At

any moment of a family get-together someone would pick up their guitar or banjo and in the blink of

an eye the entire family was singing and playing good ol' fashioned honky tonk music which was

Chuck's favorite. What a blessing for Chuck to have his family share his enthusiasm and passion for

making music and being able to do it together.



Charlie, Chuck, or as his mother always called him, Charles, Dad, Daddy, Pa, Papa, Grandpa, Gpa,

and Grandpa Great. Whatever you called him, Chuck Hart was a wonderful man. He was

interesting, smart, and funny. He had a dry sense of humor and liked to tell jokes. The cutest little

smirk would slowly form on his face as he waited for the punchline of his joke to be realized. Wellknown, well-respected, and well-loved in the community, Chuck touched the lives of those around him

with his music, his humor, and his big heart. He was a humble man who raised his children with a

firm, yet caring hand. When Chuck cleared his throat, tapped his toes, or when the muscle in his jaw

twitched his kids knew it was time to "clean up their act" and Dad's patience was wearing thin. Most

times his bark was much worse than his bite as he was a kind and supportive father. He was a good

listener who respected the decisions his children made. He would say things like "It's building your

character" and "I wish I could tell you what to do" and quite often would follow-up with "I think you

made the right decision". He was always there for his family and was always ready to quietly listen

over a cup of coffee. He enjoyed his grandchildren and attending their school activities and sporting

events, especially baseball games. He loved his family above all and his legacy will live on through

those he leaves behind.



Chuck is survived by his daughters, Debbie (Bob) Phillips, Sally Kolasa, and Lori Hart, all of Onaway;

sons, Charles E. Jr. "Chip" (Rita) of British Columbia and Michael (Eunice) of Onaway; grandchildren,

Monica, David, Sarah, Mark, Jerrard "JC", Jackson, Michael Jr., Keegan, and Matt; as well as 9 great

grandchildren.



Preceding Chuck in death was his wife of 40 years, Kathy, in 1998 and his parents, Les and Sylvia.



A celebration of life service will be held in July. Chuck's final resting place will be with Kathy at

Waverly Township Cemetery. Those planning an expression of sympathy please consider a donation

in memory of Chuck to the Onaway Ambulance Equipment Fund.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store