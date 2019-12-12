|
Charlotte "Charlie" (Pragluski) Kozmon, 83, of Cheboygan, Michigan passed away in her sleep after a battle with cancer. Her friends all knew her as "Charlie". Born in Bridgeport, Connecticut her mother was Helen (Fedor) Pragluski, her biological father was Joseph Matthew Gurski. She graduated from New Britain High School in 1955, married Joseph G. Kozmon in July 1955 moving to Higganum, Connecticut where they raised their 4 children.
Charlotte was involved with Girl Scouts becoming Connecticut Trails Girl Scout Troop 2067 Troop Leader for the Higganum/Haddam (Connecticut) area for a few years. She retired from Connecticut Valley Hospital as a Psychiatric L.P.N. after 20 years of service.
Charlotte enjoyed traveling which she did with her best friend, Eva Shaw. Her traveling adventures included going to Europe to visit her youngest daughter and taking train rides to California to visit her oldest daughter. Charlotte enjoyed knitting and crochet making many afghans and clothing items for family and friends thru the years and for donation to Agencies that provided for the needy. Once Retired she started quilting, which became her labor of love and her passion. Many family members and friends have benefitted from her skillful art and generosity of giving quilts, including quilts made for Agencies and Organizations that provided comfort and emergency services to people in need. She belonged to several Quilting Guilds and groups in Connecticut, Montana, California, and Michigan.
Charlotte was a Volunteer for many diverse Organizations and Agencies, she was a Class Room Mentor for 4th Grade Classes in Missoula, Montana assisting the students with their classwork. She worked as a Volunteer at the Missoula Police Department as a Senior Helper, also in Missoula she volunteered at the YMCA helping children learn to swim.
In Cheboygan, Michigan Charlotte "Charlie" was a familiar face to many from the various groups she was a Volunteer of. She was a volunteer for Lord's Kitchen of Cheboygan helping prepare lunches for those in need, at St. Thomas Lutheran Church of Cheboygan Food Pantry she assisted with distributing food to patrons of the Food Pantry. Charlotte was a "bell ringer" for the Cheboygan Salvation Army for a few years. She also was a volunteer for V.I.T.A. which helps individuals with filing their Taxes. A few Thanksgivings Charlie volunteered as a server at the Cheboygan Knights of Columbus' free Thanksgiving meal, she also made and donated hundreds of placemats for those receiving Thanksgiving meals by car.
Charlotte was very much a social person enjoying being in hobby groups, she enjoyed going swimming with her lady friends, and going on Quilt Retreats especially the Autumn Cedar Campus Retreat in Cedarville. She was a founding member of the Red Hatters (women's group) of Cheboygan. For a couple of years Charlie volunteered with the Sturgeon for Tomorrow Black Lake, Michigan Chapter as a Volunteer Guard along the banks of the Black River. She was a participant for several years in the Cheboygan County Fair submitting her Quilts which one was awarded the 1st Place Rosette. She was a patron of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Cheboygan, enjoying her time with the Quilting Group there.
Charlotte is survived by 3 of her children, Joseph D. Kozmon of Martinsburg, West Virginia; Mrs. Kathy (Kozmon) and Al Thompson of Pinole, California; Mrs. Donna (Kozmon) and Pat Morgan of Indian River, Michigan; and grandchild, Mr. Maurice (Vanessa) Thompson of Hayward, California.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, son Douglass Kozmon, her best friend Eva Shaw, and her 2 half-brothers, Charles Pragluski of Bristol, Connecticut, and Joseph Pragluski of New Britain, Connecticut.
Visitation will take place at the Nordman-Christian Funeral Home on Thursday, December 12, 2019, from 4:00pm-7:00pm. The funeral mass will be celebrated on Friday, December 13, 2019 at 11:00am, at St. Mary/St. Charles Catholic Church. Rev. Jim Gardiner will officiate, burial will take place at Koehler Township Cemetery in the spring.
Memorial donations can be made to St. Thomas Food Pantry, P.O. Box 57 Cheboygan, MI 49721.
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on Dec. 12, 2019