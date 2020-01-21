|
Chikako Pratt, age 61, of Cheboygan, went home to her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, January 14, 2020. Chikako's story begins on December 27, 1958, when she was born in Okinawa, Japan, the youngest of Kajin and Tsuruko Hanashiro's five children. Chikako first came to the United States in high school as a foreign exchange student. The time she spent living with the Cole family in Eugene, Oregon had a profound effect on Chikako's life. For a young Japanese girl, it was wonderful to visit the United States. But the most exciting part of Chikako's experience was her introduction to Christianity. Shortly after returning to Japan, she gave her life to God and graduated from High School. Chikako then attended and graduated from Japan Christian Junior College in Chiba. It was at her home church in Okinawa that her beautiful smile caught the eye of a handsome, young Marine from Cheboygan, Michigan who was stationed there. Chikako's kind heart and her enthusiasm for life captured Timothy Pratt's heart and the two married on August 2, 1980, in Clarkston, Michigan. Through their 40 years of marriage, Chikako and Tim lived in many places including Spring Arbor, Japan, California, Kansas City, Seattle, Chicago, and Cheboygan. After the military, Chikako worked for 3 years as Tim went to college on the GI Bill. They then both attended Moody Bible Institute together. She thrived on and loved her course of study. They once again returned to Japan, this time working as missionaries. It was during these years that Chikako and Tim started their family with their two sons and daughter, all being born in Japan.
The love that Chikako had for Tim, her family, and the Lord was very apparent. She was a devoted wife and a nurturing homeschool mother. From raising her children to her many years of ministry work, her love for the Lord was evident in everything she did. She was a good listener, easy to talk to, and a wonderful counselor. Even through her trials and tribulations, she gave God thanks and praise each day for the many blessings in her life. She read her Bible and prayed daily. She devoted her life to sharing the word and bringing God into the lives of others. Chikako attended Metro Christian Fellowship in Kansas City and the Black River Gathering Place in Cheboygan. She was a founder and the greatest supporter of the AwakenPrayer.com website/mobile app project, and one of the founders of the Northern Michigan House of Prayer in Cheboygan.
Chikako's love for nature, beauty, and color was evident in all the things she enjoyed. Quite a talented artist, she had an eye for composition and created beautiful vibrant paintings and incredibly detailed drawings. An avid gardener, she grew vegetables and surrounded her home with colorful blooms and fragrance with some of her wildflowers growing from seeds she stopped to gather along the roadside. She enjoyed music, in particular, piano, drama, and was an excellent public speaker. Chikako became a U.S. citizen in 1989 and loved America as well as she loved Japan. After moving to the United States, Chikako returned home to Japan periodically for visits with family. Despite her failing health after a 10 year battle with brain cancer, Chikako was able to make her final trip to Japan in 2019. In August she was also able to travel to Jerusalem, Israel for her son's wedding.
Chikako's strength, courage, and positive outlook was truly an inspiration. She wasn't one to complain or just survive; she was one to thrive with passion, compassion, humor, and style. She never put off living but rather embraced hope and life, and all it had to offer. Kind and gentle, with a warm smile and friendly disposition, Chikako loved without condition. She was a goofball at times and loved to laugh and have fun. Through her travels and all the places she and Tim lived, Chikako made many friends, touched many lives, and was well-loved. Truly a joy, Chikako was a gift from God.
Surviving Chikako is her husband, Timothy; sons, Keith (Sheila who is pregnant with Chikako's first grandchild) and Christopher, both of Seattle, WA; and daughter, Chelsea Pratt of Kansas City, MO. She also leaves sisters, Sumiko Itomura, Hisako Hanashiro, and Michiko Yamashiro; and brother, Yoshikatsu Hanashiro, all of Japan; as well as her mother-in-law, Evelyn (nee Reynolds) Bailey of Lakeland, FL; father-in-law, Darwin Pratt of Cheboygan; and countless friends. Chikako was preceded in death by her parents.
Friends may call at the Black River Gathering Place, 2732 Orchard Beach Road in Cheboygan, MI from 10 AM until the time of the memorial service beginning at 11:00 AM on Saturday, January 25, 2020. Pastors James Seaman and Daniel Hintz will officiate. A luncheon and fellowship will follow.
Kansas City friends may call at Metro Christian Fellowship's new location at 2217 High Grove Road, Grandview, MO 64030 from 10 AM until the time of the memorial service beginning at 11:00 AM on Saturday, February 1, 2020. Pastor Mathew Bachtold will officiate. A luncheon and fellowship will follow.
For those planning an expression of sympathy, Chikako loved flowers, but even more than this, she
loved and cared for missionaries throughout the earth. She would be so happy to know that a perpetual
memorial fund in her name has been created by All Nations to help missionaries in crisis situations
around the world. She loved and looked for every opportunity to support All Nations. Please consider a
donation to the All Nations Chikako Pratt Memorial Fund. To learn more visit
http://tiny.cc/chikakoprattmemorialfund.
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on Jan. 21, 2020