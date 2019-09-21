|
Chris A. Mankin, age 56, of Cheboygan passed away Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at the Hospice House in Cheboygan. He was born September 9, 1963 in Allegan, the son of Michael J. and Mary "Eenie" (Schley) Mankin. On June 22, 1990, Chris married Stephanie Brickley
Chris was a "Jack of all trades" and had worked as a builder spending 15 years in the construction industry. His greatest joy was spending time with his family at their cabin in Ocqueoc where he enjoyed hunting, fishing and mushroom hunting.
Besides his wife Stephanie, Chris is survived by his two sons, Derek and Shawn Mankin, siblings, Michael (Kim) Mankin, Kim Mankin, Shawn (Mary) Mankin and Jan (Terry) Franz, mother-in-law, Jennie Brickley, sisters-in-law, Christine Mankin, Kara (Ben) McQueen, Priscilla (Oscar) Brickley and Tiffany Brickley, son-in-law, David Seymour, nieces and nephews, Michael, Tony, Heidi, Russell, Eddie, Katie, Briana, Caitlyn, Danielle, Zac, Anthony, Arianna and Gabi and several cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his daughter, Ashley Mankin, brother Kirk Mankin and his father-in-law, Jim Brickley.
A memorial mass will take place at St. Mary/St. Charles Catholic Church on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 11:00 AM with the family greeting friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Cheboygan Hospice House. Those wishing to leave a condolence or share a memory of Chris are invited to do so at www.stonefuneralhomeinc.com. Arrangements are being handled by the Nordman-Christian Funeral Home.
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on Sept. 21, 2019