Christian E Clark (82) of Cheboygan, Michigan passed away surrounded by love and family on September 12, 2020. Chris was born in Cheboygan on July 17, 1938. He was the son of Edward and Floradine (Dietz) Clark. He grew up in Cheboygan on Main Street where his parents owned Main Dry Cleaners. In his younger years Chris spent his time enjoying football, basketball and scuba diving. He graduated from Cheboygan Catholic High School. He continued to Norte Dame, playing on a football and basketball scholarship. In his younger adult life Chris was an avid sportsman who loved to hunt and fish on Drummond Island. His love for speed began very early, racing boats, hot rods and snowmobiles in many events held in Northern and Upper Michigan. Chris was best known for his role as a drummer in the Tunesters playing at bars, weddings or any celebration all over Michigan. In 1960, he joined the military where his Army career was cut short and he was honorably discharged due to an unforeseen medical circumstance. He returned to Cheboygan where he began his mechanical career at Link Industries in Indian River, retiring after 38 years. After his retirement, you could find him doing all the things he loved. Collecting and selling baseball cards, collecting classic cars, spending time with friends having a drink at City Beach with his dog or singing karaoke at the Eagles. Everyone that knew Chris would agree that he lived by his own rules, always had a smile on his face and Budweiser in his hand. Surviving are his brother Willis Clark, his daughters Lee Ann (Max) Wolford, Kimberly (Ron) Davidson, MaryLyn Clark, Kristen (Tim) Tveit, eight grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Chris Clark always did things his own way and wanted to remind us the best is yet to come. In lieu of flowers the family would ask that a memorial donation be made to the Cheboygan County Humane Society 1536 Hackleburg Road Cheboygan, MI 49721. A celebration of life will be planned the summer of 2021.

