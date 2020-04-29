Home

Clara J. Causley


1920 - 2020
Clara J. Causley Obituary
Clara J. Causley, 100, of Cheboygan, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020 at her home.

A lifelong resident of Cheboygan, Clara was born March 4, 1920 in Cheboygan, the daughter of William and Evelyn (White) Young. In 1965 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Cheboygan, she married Silas Causley. Clara had been employed as a housekeeper and at several factories in the area. She enjoyed traveling, fishing, camping, flower and vegetable gardening, and loved animals. She was also a member of the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians.

She is survived by two daughters, Susan (Tom) Rauch, and Alice (Mike) Girard, both of Cheboygan, seven grandchildren, Vincent (Jeanette) Mollen, Elizabeth Stanawicz, Gretta Mollen, Mark (Carrie) Girard, Jane Causley, John "Pete" (Tonya) Leonard, and Pepper Leonard, 13 great grandchildren, one great great grandson, and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Silas, a daughter, Jacqueline Mollen, a son, John "Sonny" Leonard, three sisters, Dorothy Kitchen, Harriett Bennett, and Pasty Rocheleau, and two brothers, William and Donald Young.

No services are planned at this time.

Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice, or the Cheboygan County Humane Society.

Online condolences may be made at www.stonefuneralhomeinc.com.

The Nordman-Christian Funeral Home is caring for the family.
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on Apr. 29, 2020
