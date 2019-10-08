|
|
Clarence Graf, 93, passed away on Octber 3, 2019 at McLaren Northern Michigan- Petoskey.Clarence was born June 1, 1926 in Toledo, OH
He served in the United States Navy as a Seaman 1st Class during WWII, he received The Victory Medal, American Area Campaign Medal,Asiatic Pacific Area Campaign Medal (I Star)
& the Philippine Liberation Ribbon (I Star). Clarence married Helen Ruth Wilkins in 1977 in Toledo, OH. As a member of the Teamsters Union he drove for Roadway and received
several million mile safety awards. He loved boating in his younger years.
Clarence is survived by his daughter Amy J. Gill-Rossbach (Brian), Grandkids Erin Morley, Brandon (Nicole) Perry, Kaitlyn Perry & Samantha Gill and 6 great grandchildren
The Funeral for Clarence will be on Wednesday October 9, 2019 at Burt Lake Christian Church with Pastor Glen McIntyre officiating at a noon service. Visitation is from 10- 12.
Burial at Oakhill Cemetery follows the noon service and a luncheon, at the church, follows the burial.
Friends and family are welcome to share memorials and offer condolences online at www.stonefuneralhome.com
The family is served by the Lintz Funeral Home
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on Oct. 8, 2019