Clarence Leroy "Sonny" Nestell Jr.


1954 - 2020
Clarence Leroy "Sonny" Nestell Jr. Obituary
In memory of Clarence Leroy Nestell Jr., also known as Sonny Nestell. Sonny passed away on April 3rd in his home in Cheboygan. He is survived by his sister's Clara Jean Halder and brother in law Joe Halder if Burlington Michigan, Nora Lynn Valley and brother in law Larry Valley Roseville Michigan, his three children Melissa Nestell of Washington, Brian Nestell of Texas, and Sonny Nestell of Vergina and many nieces and nephews. He was born May 20th 1954 and he resided in Cheboygan Michigan most of his life.
You will be missed.
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on Apr. 8, 2020
Share memories or express condolences below.
