Nordman-Christian Funeral Home - Cheboygan
302 S. Huron St.
Cheboygan, MI 49721
231-627-5696
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
2:00 PM
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
4:00 PM
Clyde Edward "Cubbie" Hopkinson


1992 - 2019
Clyde Edward "Cubbie" Hopkinson Obituary
Clyde Edward "Cubbie" Hopkinson, 27, of Cheboygan, passed away Sunday, December 22, 2019.

Clyde was born July 11, 1992 in Cheboygan, the son of April (Rodney) Fisher and Barry (Carla) Hopkinson. He grew up in Cheboygan and attended Cheboygan Area Public Schools. He loved spending time with his children and family and also enjoyed riding dirt bikes, 4-wheelers, motorcycles, snowmobiles, going mudding, playing basketball, and listening to music. Clyde was a free spirit, loved by so many. He always made you laugh, and always had a smile on his face.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his children, Kaden, Skylar, Rhyker, and Brantley, his grandparents, Avis, Ted, Carolyn, and Ronnie, his siblings, Barry Jr., Kristena, Jack, Dayla, Andrea, James , and Mackenzie, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews, who he loved each and all. We will love you always and forever.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, George, Dale, Sandra, Clyde, and Sarah. and two cousins, Chane "little dude", and Casey.

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, January 14, 2019 at 4:00pm, with the family greeting friends beginning at 2:00pm, at the Nordman-Christian Funeral Home in Cheboygan.

Online condolences may be made at www.stonefuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on Jan. 10, 2020
Share memories or express condolences below.
